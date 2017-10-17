Basharat visits Kargil, reviews horticulture scenario

STATE TIMES NEWS

KARGIL: Minister for Horticulture, Syed Basharat Bukhari on Tuesday said the government has undertaken a holistic programme to ensure sustainable development of horticulture sector in the State, besides formulating vision document to revamp the sector.

The Minister said this while addressing various gatherings during his extensive tour to Kargil district of Ladakh region. Chairman Legislative Council, Haji Anayat Ali was also present on the occasion.

Secretary Horticulture, Manzoor Ahmad Lone, Director Horticulture Planning, Manzoor Ahmad Qadri, Additional Deputy Commissioner Kargil, Barkat Ali Lone and other officers accompanied the Minister.

Bukhari said that multi-pronged approach needs to be adopted for ensuring better yield, brand building and marketing of the walnut produce from across the State.

The Minister said the Government is committed to achieve the objectives to enhance the production and productivity of quality fruit crops in the State to compete in the national and international markets with highest employment opportunities in the horticulture sector.

He stressed on better marketing practices of horticulture produce of the State and said the Department needs to work towards improving marketing facilities and building a strong brand.

He said the Department should work together with farmers for promoting use of new technologies and better farming practices and assured that the Government will support the efforts of the department to develop the horticulture sector on modern lines.

Bukhari along with the officials visited Kargil Apricot village, Chani Gund and interacting with the growers there. The growers apprised the Minister about various issues pertaining to their businesses and demanded that they be given dedicated places in Srinagar and Jammu region to showcase and market their apricot produce.

Bukhari said that the Government is keen to bring the Kargil villages on the horticulture map of the State.

He assured them that a team of experts would be soon deployed to the Kargil for overall mapping of the region.

Later, the Minister interacted with the various delegations and assured them timely redressal to their grievances.