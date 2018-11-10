Basant Rath visits VILE, guides SI aspirants

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Inspector General of Police (IGP) Traffic, Basant Rath, on Saturday interacted with the candidates who are going to appear for the viva-voce of SI exam at VILE Voice Institute of Learning and Excellence at Shiv Mandir Lane, Sunjuwan, here.

The session started with a firebrand round of questions and answers in which Rath thoroughly laid stress on various aspects of personality development.

He used blackboard to make the session more interactive and meaningful.

He also exhorted them to inculcate the value of honesty, discipline and truthfulness in all endeavours of human action.

Besides organising the general interaction for the candidates, a mock interview test was been arranged.

It was really a brilliant and electrifying intraction between Rath and SI aspirants. Panelists for the aforesaid interview trial includes Prof. H. N Sheikh (Rector, Kishtwar Campus), Parvinder Kour, Mohd Sayeed, Dr. Sayed Nasir and Advocate Nitan Sharma.