Basant Rath visits VILE, guides SI aspirants

STATE TIMES NEWS
JAMMU: Inspector General of Police (IGP) Traffic, Basant Rath, on Saturday interacted with the candidates who are going to appear for the viva-voce of SI exam at VILE Voice Institute of Learning and Excellence at Shiv Mandir Lane, Sunjuwan, here.
The session started with a firebrand round of questions and answers in which Rath thoroughly laid stress on various aspects of personality development.
He used blackboard to make the session more interactive and meaningful.
He also exhorted them to inculcate the value of honesty, discipline and truthfulness in all endeavours of human action.
Besides organising the general interaction for the candidates, a mock interview test was been arranged.
It was really a brilliant and electrifying intraction between Rath and SI aspirants. Panelists for the aforesaid interview trial includes Prof. H. N Sheikh (Rector, Kishtwar Campus), Parvinder Kour, Mohd Sayeed, Dr. Sayed Nasir and Advocate Nitan Sharma.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Films are very designed these days, says screenwriter Urmi Juvekar
Niharika Singh shares her #MeToo account, calls out Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Sajid Khan, Bhushan Kumar
Ezra Miller reveals #MeToo story, was harassed as minor
Priyanka Chopra’s ‘Pahuna’ to hit the screens on December 7
‘Female-oriented’ films will be a thing till they become a norm: Richa Chadha
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper