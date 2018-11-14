Basant Rath transferred; Alok Kumar new IGP Traffic

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: The Home Department of Jammu and Kashmir Government on Tuesday appointed Alok Kumar as new Inspector General of Police, Traffic, replacing Basant Rath.

“Alok Kumar, IPS (JK-1997), IGP Security, J&K is transferred and posted as IGP, Traffic, J&K. Basant Kumar Rath, IPS (JK-2000), IGP Traffic J&K is transferred and attached in the office of Commandant General Home Guards/Civil Defence/SDRF till further orders,” read an order issued today.

Kumar, an IPS officer of 1997 batch, was instrumental in unearthing the petrol scam in the Army in Ladakh during his posting as SSP Leh in the early 2000s.

Rath had shot to fame for his unusual way of traffic management, which was very effective but also generated a lot of controversy.

The IPS officer from Odisha would dress in all black instead of donning the police uniform while on duty.

The social media savvy officer was hugely popular among the youngsters in Kashmir, a rarity for any police officer in the valley, as he would attend social functions like wedding functions of locals or just play cricket with boys in grounds of the city.