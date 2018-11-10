Basant, Junaid get into spat on Twitter over city traffic

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: Basant Rath Inspector General of Police (IGP), Traffic and Junaid Azim Mattu Mayor Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) on Friday indulged in spat on social media site Twitter over the issue of reviewing traffic scenario in the city.

Rath lashed out at Mayor SMC after he twitted that he had asked for a review of traffic management in Srinagar City.

“Not your domain. Traffic diversion at Jehangir Chowk is a compulsion. The vendors have created a mess on Amira Kadal-HSHS-Maharaja Bazar-LD Hospital stretch. SMC needs to clear the mess,” Rath wrote on Twitter while responding to Mattu.

Earlier, Mattu wrote that he had received numerous complaints of traffic mismanagement issues in the city. “Have received numerous complaints about traffic mismanagement issues in the city. I have spoken to the SP Traffic (Urban) and sought a review of current traffic diversions and plans.

The SMC has been directed to help with decongestion of alternate routes for some relief,” Mattu wrote on Twitter.