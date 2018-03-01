Basant intensifies regulatory measures, seeks closure of banquet halls without parking

Share 0 Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: In order to ease traffic congestion in Jammu, Inspector General (IG), Traffic Police, Basant Rath on Wednesday asked Deputy Commissioner of Jammu and Commissioner, Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC) to cancel licenses of those banquet halls without having adequate parking space in Jammu city.

“It has been observed that most of the marriage and banquet halls have been permitted to operate without giving the guarantee of enough parking space (in Jammu city),” Rath said in a letter. There are over 50 banquet halls operating in Jammu municipal area, several among them have not enough parking spaces, an official said.

In a series of instructions to various rungs of Traffic Police to regulate traffic management in the winter capital, IGP Traffic has issued Do’s and Don’ts to be adhered to forthwith.

He has also taken up several key issues with Transport Commissioner to ease traffic in the city. These, inter-alia include identification of Bus/Matador stops and sign posts at appropriate places thereof; review of paid parking slots as some of these cause congestion; strict adherence of seating capacity as per norms; proper fitness of vehicles especially those plying on Doda Kishtwar, Jammu-Banihal and Jammu-Poonch roads; putting an end to nuisance of auto repairs on pavements and outside shops. He has also issued instructions to traffic police to declare places near hospitals, schools, colleges, markets and shopping establishments as no parking / no horn areas so as to reduce traffic congestion and noise pollution.