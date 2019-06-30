Bari-Brahmana kidnapping: 4 abductors denied bail

Share Share Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: In the much publicised kidnapping of school-going boy in Bari-Brahaman, Principal Sessions Judge Samba M K Sharma rejected the bail applications of Dheeraj Singh, son of Jodh Singh, resident of Udhampur, Angrez Singh, son of Kanshi Ram, resident of Jungel Beli Tehsil and District Udhampur and Baliat Singh alias Amit Singh, son of Chuni Lal resident of Gool and Balbir Singh, son of Magar Singh resident of Bahengra, Doda.

Principal Sessions Judge Samba M K Sharma after hearing Adv Munish Choudhary for the applicants whereas CPO Samba Harminder Singh for the State observed that the petitioners/ accused have been arrested under FIR 06/2019 for the commission of offences punishable under sections 364/ 384/347/147/ 120-B RPC, 3/25 A Act and 4/6 POCSV Act with the allegations that on May 6, 2019, all the accused persons kidnapped a minor school-going boy while he was on way home from school for ransom. During the period of kidnapping, the petitioners/accused committed penetrative sexual assault upon the victim.

Court further observed that in the instant case, the petitioners/accused have been charge-sheeted for the commission of offences punishable under section 364/384/347/147/120-B RPC, 3/25 A Act and 4/6 POCSV Act.

The investigation is in progress. The statements of the witnesses have been recorded under section 164-A & 161 CrPC. In their statements, the witnesses have stated about the act done by the petitioners/accused. At this stage, the court is of the opinion that the accusation against the petitioners/accused is prima facie true. Therefore, there is a statutory bar for grant of bail to the petitioners/accused. With these observations, the court rejected the bail application.