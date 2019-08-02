‘Bari Brahmana Industrial Complex turned into garbage dump’

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Bari Brahmana Industries Association (BBIA) raised serious concern about the worst condition of drainage system in the industrial complex during ongoing rainy season. In a meeting held here on Thursday, Lalit Mahajan, President BBIA, said that during current monsoon rains, entire industrial complex turned into garbage dump within 30 minutes. Due to blockage of drains and culverts, the rain water entered premises of several units located in the complex, damaging infrastructure of various industrial units, he informed. It is pertinent to mention here that the Estate Department of J&K SIDCO failed to deploy requisite workforce through the contractors for cleaning of lanes and drains in the complex, repair of damaged and blocked culverts, despite the fact that huge amounts are spent annually by J&K SIDCO for cleaning the industrial complex.

The association appealed to the Government to take immediate steps for restoration of damaged roads, drains, culverts and cleaning of main drains on war footing basis in the complex.

Tarun Singla, Senior Vice President; Ajay Langer, Vice President; Viraaj Malhotra, General Secretary; Rajesh Jain, Secretary and Vivek Singhal, Treasurer BBIA were also present during the meeting.