Baramulla reaches final of 31st J&K Senior Men’s Volleyball C’ship

AKHNOOR: Baramulla reached the final of 31st J&K Senior Volleyball Championship for men being organised by the Volleyball Association of J&K under the aegis of J&K Sports Council at Government Boys Higher Secondary School Akhnoor.

In this tournament 16 teams from various districts of J&K including J&K Police Team are participating.

Earlier in first semifinal played on Tuesday, Baramulla District defeated Samba by 3-0 (25-23, 25-23, 26-14) while the second semifinal between JKP and Poonch besides hardliner and final matches will be played tomorrow.

In today’s matches Daljeet Singh Chib, ex-Vice Chairman Kissan Development Advisory Board, J&K was the Chief Guest and was introduced with players along with Anita Koul, Principal of the host School.

Kuldeep Magotra CEO VAJK and Associate Secretary VFI, Raman Mahajan Organising Secretary of the championship and V.K Magotra, General Secretary VAJK escorted the Chief Guest for introduction with players.

The matches were conducted under the overall technical directions of Rajiv Dogra, SAI Volleyball Coach. The matches were officiated by a technical panel comprising Amarjeet Singh, Mulkh Raj Sharma, Manik Nargotra, Amit Sharma, Alyas Khan and Shubham Sharma, all VFI qualified National Referees besides J&K recognized referees Kuldeep Sharma and Prince.

Among dignitaries Ab Ahad Shah, Vice President, Sujad Hussain and Amir Bhat, Joint Secretaries of Volley Association of J&K and office bearers of various district volleyball associations including Mudassar from Pulwama, Muneer Alam from Srinagar, Nelofar from Kulgam, Balbinder Singh from Samba, Mohd Tariq from Rajouri and a large number of volleyball lovers witnessed today’s matches.

The three-day championship will conclude on November 27.

Today’s results

Quarterfinals: Samba beat Kathua by 2-0 (25-21,25-19); Baramulla beat Anantnag 2-0 (25-20, 25-21); JKP beat Jammu by 2-0 (25-13, 25-17); Poonch beat Srinagar by 2-0 (25-17, 25-17).

League matches: Rajouri beat Budgam 2-0 (25-19, 25-21); Poonch beat Samba 2-1 (25-19, 23-25, 15-8); Baramulla beat Jammu by 2-1 (22-25, 25-17, 15-9); Kathua beat Udhampur 2-1 (25-22, 22-25, 15-10); JKAP beat Rajouri 2-0 (25-14, 25-15); Shopian beat Kulgam by 2-1 (25-17, 17-25, 15-10); Srinagar beat Bandipora by 2-0 (25-18, 25-17); Anantnag beat Budgam by 2-0 (29-27, 25-23).