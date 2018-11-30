Baramulla-Kupwara rail link approved

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: In a significant initiative to expand connectivity in Jammu and Kashmir, the central government has approved extension of the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla rail link up to Kupwara in north Kashmir, officials said.

“I am glad to inform you that railways has prioritised the extension of rail link from Baramulla to Kupwara and has sanctioned an updated survey for the new link,” Anil Srivastava, Advisor (Transport) NITI Aayog said in his communication to J-K Chief Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam. According to the communication, the Baramulla-Kupwara rail link project would be taken up under umbrella work by the railways. The demand for extension of rail link from Baramulla to Kupwara was forcefully projected by the Governor’s administration before NITI Aayog CEO, Amitabh Kant during his visit to Baramulla and Kupwara districts last month.

Subrahmanyam said the Governor’s administration has also made a strong case for the Jammu-Rajouri-Poonch rail link and is expecting significant forward movement on this important connectivity project soon.

PDP twitter handle first of all congratulated PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti. PDP tweet said, “Railway connectivity to Kupwara will soon be a reality. Thank you for your efforts Mehbooba Mufti”. PDP MP from Rajya Sabha Mir Mohd Fayyaz in his tweet also credited PDP Chief for the historic decision.

“kupwara is finally getting the railway link.i am highly thankful to our Ex Cm @MehboobaMufti Sahiba who always supported and facilitated me to pursue the issue of railway link up to my home district. Many congrats to the people of district Kupwara”, he tweeted.

In response, Mehbooba Mufti in her tweet said, “Congratulations to people of Kupwara , as the railway link from Baramulla to Kupwara finally approved , hope soon Chenab valley and Pir Panchal too will get connected by train” .

After a while, Peoples Conference Chairman Sajjad Lone posted a crisp tweet saying those who labelled him agents of Delhi are running to take credit for this announcement.

“Railway line a reality and now parties who call us agents of Delhi want to take credit for it. Hilarious”, Lone tweeted.

Vice President of the National Conference and former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah thank Railways Minister Piyush Goyal for the giant leap.

” Grateful to the Government of India for the decision to extend the railway line in the valley to Kupwara in North Kashmir. Unlike others falling over themselves to claim credit for something they didn’t do, this credit goes to @PiyushGoyal & we are thankful to him”, Omar tweeted in the end.