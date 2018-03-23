Bar Association suspends work, seeks deportation of Rohingyas

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Jammu and Kashmir High Court Bar Association on Monday suspended the work in all courts as a mark of resentment against the failure on part of the State Government to withdraw the illegal directions issued in a meeting of Tribal Affairs Department held on February 14, 2018.

Led by B.S Slathia, Senior Advocate and President, J&K High Court Bar Association, Jammu, the lawyers assembled in the High Court premises and raised slogans against the government.

Talking to reporters here, Slathia said that the Association had given an ultimatum to the government to withdraw the controversial directions issued by the Chief Minister till March 15, 2018, but despite lapse of said period the State Government had failed to initiate any step to withdraw the aforesaid illegal directions/ decisions and consequently the work remained paralyzed in all the courts. He further stated that the Association had also urged the State Government to deport the illegally settled Rohingyas and Bangladeshis in an around Jammu.

He further asked the government to book the real culprits of Asifa murder case, hand-over investigation of Asifa murder case from Crime Branch to CBI as the investigation carried out by the Crime Branch is totally biased and has vitiated the peaceful atmosphere of district Kathua.

“The State Government has completely failed to timely respond to the genuine aspirations/ demands of the people of Nowshera, Sunderbani and Kalakote, where the people are protesting for the last more than 34 days which is a matter of serious concern and the State Government has maintained deliberate silence, thereby causing inconvenience and hardships to the people of these areas,” he asserted.

Sachin Gupta, Advocate, Vice President and Prem Sadotra, General Secretary of the Bar Association informed that in case of failure on the part of the State Government to address the issues raised by the Bar Association, a meeting of the Bar Association will be convened on April 3, 2018 to chalk out further course of action.

