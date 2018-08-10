Bar Association seeks impartial probe in Murfad’s death

Share Share 0 Share 0

JAMMU: A delegation of the bereaved family members of late Syed Murfad Shah accompanied by the father of deceased on Thursday called on the J&K High Court Bar Association, Jammu and narrated the unfortunate incident leading to the death of a young man from their family, besides, explaining the glaring discrepancies in the story narrated by the police for consumption of public at large vis-à-vis the killing of Syed Murfad Shah in the heavily guarded residence of Ex-Chief Minister Dr. Farooq Abdullah at Bathindi, Jammu.

They elaborately explained facts and circumstances leading to the unfortunate incident of killing of a young man and reluctance of police in lodging FIR despite repeated requests by the members of the bereaved family. They further explained that they are being forced to move from pillar to post in getting the incident investigated fairly. They further pleaded with Bar Association to come to their rescue in this hour of grief and pain. They said that they have been cooperating with the police and the administration right from the day of incidence as is expected from a law abiding Indian citizen.

Regarding the alleged allegations of provocative and anti-national sloganeering in the protests being held for seeking lodging of FIR, the delegation urged that all those who are responsible for indulging in raising anti-national slogans cannot be friends of the grieving family and such persons should be immediately identified, booked and dealt with under relevant penal provisions of law as the people of Jammu are nationalist to the core and cannot allow the peaceful atmosphere to be vitiated at the behest of such like miscreants.

Being a nationalist family, the family members pleaded with Bar Association to use their good office to convey to those sitting in the higher echelons of power to order a fair and impartial probe by immediately lodging an FIR and conduct enquiry from every angle including terror angle or any other anti-national activity. In case, during the course of enquiry it is established that the killing of the deceased is attributable to a terror angle or any anti-national activity then in that eventuality they firmly pleaded that they would have neither taken the dead body nor buried the same, as Jammu has no place for anti-nationals.

The team of office bearers of the Bar Association namely B.S Slathia, Senior Advocate and President, Sachin Gupta, Vice President, Prem Sadotra, General Secretary, Himanshu Sharma, Joint Secretary and Chetan Misri, Treasurer, besides, other members of the Association those who were present include Mazher Ali, Gurdev Singh Thakur, Mohammad Zulkernain, Abishek Wazir, Baldev Singh, Nadeem Hamdani, Zahida Parveen and Nidhi Kaila gave them a patient hearing and expressed their solidarity with them and shared the grief and pain of the bereaved family and assured them their full support and cooperation to reach the truth and take the incident of homicidal death of a young man to its logical conclusion.

Slathia further stated that as per police version it’s an admitted fact that the deceased at the time of occurrence was neither carrying any arm or explosive which fact right from the day of incident is in public domain nor any weapon has been recovered from the place of occurrence, therefore, killing of an unarmed young man was in itself sufficient to forthwith lodge the FIR and conduct fair and impartial probe in the matter to reach the truth. However, it did not happen and added miseries to the family of the deceased without any justification.

Faced with such facts and circumstances, the J&K High Court Bar Association, Jammu strongly urged Governor N.N Vohra to personally intervene in the matter and issue appropriate directions to all concerned to conduct a fair and impartial probe into the matter and bring to book the culprits involved in killing the young man who was unarmed at the time of incident so as to maintain the otherwise peaceful atmosphere in Jammu and to avoid the situation to take an ugly turn.

The delegation comprised of father of the deceased namely Syed Imzad Hussain Shah, other members who accompanied the delegation included Syed Asad Bari Shah, Syed Ishtiaq Shah, Syed Iqbal Kazmi, Syed Majid Hussain Shah, Syed Shafia Shah (Adv), Syed Maheen Shah (Adv), Murtaza Khawaja, Syed Shahzad Shah, Aamir Manhas and Syed Junaid Hashmi.