Bar Association opposes shifting of registration powers, warns stir

JAMMU: The J&K High Court Bar Association Jammu raised serious concern over conferring of powers of registration of documents like sale deeds, lease deeds, mortgage deeds, gift deeds and other miscellaneous documents upon the revenue officers by creating a separate Department of Registration.

In this connection, a meeting was held under the chairmanship of Abhinav Sharma, President JKHCBAJ at Justice Dr Adarsh Sen Anand Library, J&K High Court, Jammu.

The members opposed the move of taking out the process of registration of documents outside the court premises which would result in grave inconvenience not only to lawyers community but to public in general as well, as the practice of registration of documents with assistance of advocates facilitate the expeditious registration of documents and rules out the possibility of extraneous considerations at the instance of registering authorities.

In order to ensure that public in general and lawyers in particular do not face any inconvenience and element of corruption is not encouraged in the process of registration of documents, it was unanimously decided to ensure that the offices of the registering authorities are housed and located within the court premises. The members were of the opinion that shifting of the High Court alone would not only cause serious hardships to advocates, but to the general public, litigants as well especially old-age and women litigants. Therefore, JKHCBAJ strongly opposed the decision of the concerned authorities to shift the High Court Complex alone and it shall be ensured that not only the High Court complex is shifted but simultaneously the District Courts and subordinate course may also be shifted.

It was also decided in the meeting that if a new complex is constructed, sufficient infrastructure shall also be created and established for institutions like Special Tribunal, Armed Forces Tribunal, Consumers Commission and other statutory tribunals, which would facilitate all the sections of the society including the advocates and litigants.

It was also decided in the meeting that in case genuine demands of the lawyers of accommodating the registering officers within the court complex and the District and Subordinate courts are not shifted along with High Court, the Bar shall agitate the matter and take it to a logical conclusion. It was also decided to take up the matter with the concerned authorities to ensure that the offices of registering authorities are housed and located in the court complex and further course of action shall be discussed and decided in the next meeting of the Executive Committee schedule to be held on November 14, 2019.