Banking, transport services may be hit due to trade unions’ strike today

New Delhi: Banking, transport and other services across the country are likely to be hit as trade unions have called a nationwide strike on Wednesday.

Nearly 25 crore people are said to be taking part in this all-India strike to protest against the government’s “anti-people” policies.

Ten central trade unions like INTUC, AITUC, HMS, CITU, AIUTUC, TUCC, SEWA, AICCTU, LPF, UTUC along with various sectoral independent federations and associations had adopted a declaration in September last to go on a nationwide strike on January 8, 2020.

Several banks have already informed stock exchanges about the Wednesday strike and its impact on banking services.

Various bank employee associations, including AIBEA, All India Bank Officers’ Association (AIBOA), BEFI, INBEF, INBOC and Bank Karmachari Sena Mahasangh (BKSM), have expressed their willingness to participate in the strike.

Banking services like deposit and withdrawal, cheque clearing and instrument issuance are expected to be impacted due to the strike.

However, services at private sector banks are unlikely to be impacted.

Other than banking, transport and other key services are also likely to be disrupted in many states due to this nationwide strike call.