Bank of India’s Taarangan

Dear Editor,

Kudos to Bank of India, one of the Premium Public Sector Bank of India bagged the prestigious ABCI ‘Magazine of the Year 2017’ Award for its House Journal Taarangan. Bank clinched this award in competition with 62 Big Brands including Reserve Bank of India, all Public and Pvt. Sector Banks, other Central Govt. For more than 50 years, BOI’s in-house journal Taarangan has been playing a significant role of internal communication in the bank. This clearly shows that Taarangan has been conferred with bunch of awards in the past and is now reaching to newer heights. Taarangan has today provided the enjoyment of listening and seeing things happening before our eyes and has brought to the notice of all BOI staff. Today Taarangan is not just in-house journal for BOI staff but it has become a part of their family. Taarangan speaks volumes of the efforts being put in by you and members of your team. Taarangan has completed phenomenal journey of more than 50 years and has won the hearts and minds of the BOI staff members and their families.

Vinod C. Dixit

Ahmedabad