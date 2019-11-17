Bank of Baroda celebrates Children’s Day

State Times News

JAMMU: Bank of Baroda, Gandhi Nagar Jammu celebrated Children’s Day. To commemorate the celebrations, the Branch was decorated, sweets were distributed among children and prizes given for outstanding performances. The customers of the bank also participated in the celebrations.

The stand out feature of the day was Esna Malhotra, a class 5 student who is a budding writer and one of her books viz. “The Haunted House of Marina Bay” has already hit the stands with many more to follow.

Esna Malhotra was felicitated by the Chief Manager Rajesh Kachru.

Speaking on the occasion, Kachru said that Esna has made the whole state proud and other children should take a leaf out of her book, set their goals and strive hard to fulfil them with determination.