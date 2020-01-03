Bank lodges complaint against unknown persons

STATE TIMES NEWS
JAMMU: A bank lodged
compliant against some unknown persons at Jammu.
As per details, officials
of PNB bank lodged a complaint with Police that they sealed a shop, as the owner
failed to pay back the loan. It was further mentioned in the complaint that ‘some
unknown persons broke locks of the shop’. Police has registered a case and
started investigation in this regard.
