Bangotra Biradari congregation on August 25

JAMMU: The annual congregation of Bangotra Biradari will be held on Guga Navmi at August 25 at Village Nikkian Tehsil Khour.

In this connection, a meeting of All India Bangotra Sabha was held under the chairmanship of Rattan Lal Bangotra in which various issues related to the welfare of the Biradari were discussed.

All Biradari members are requested to participate in the congregation at 11:00 AM and seek blessings of Bua Tripta Ji and Raja Kameshwar ji. Among those who were present in the meeting include Prof H.R Bangotra, Ramesh Bangotra (Retd Executive Engineer), Vijay Bangotra, Col Mohan Lal, Ashok Kumar, Deepak Bangotra and Sanjeev Kumar.