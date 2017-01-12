Latest News
Bangladeshi, Rohingya immigrants ‘Quit Jammu’: Harsh

    Jennifer Sawicz (@burmaji1)

    Thank you for reporting on the condition of the Rohingya. I appreciate you keeping this issue front and center. In media reporting, the Rohingya’s tragic suffering is often portrayed as “communal violence”, when in reality they are the victims of a persecution. Identifying the situation in Burma correctly is very helpful. The Rohingya do not enter India with any malicious intent, nor are they privileged relative to Indians or Pakistanis; rather, they are the most persecuted people on earth, according to the United Nations.

