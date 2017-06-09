Bangladeshi national arrested along Indo-Pak border

Ferozepur (Punjab):- The BSF have arrested a Bangladeshi national who was roaming suspiciously in the Mabboke Outpost area along the Indo-Pakistan border here, an official said.
He has been identified as Rubal (25), a resident of Dharamtala village in Bangladesh’s Jasoor district, the BSF official said today.
The official said Rubal was wearing a chocolate coloured T-shirt and black jeans when he was arrested last night.
A photo copy of a PAN card, a SIM card , a purse and three train tickets were seized from him, he said.
PTI
