Bandipora District recorded 41,000 kgs of cocoon production in 2017-18

STATE TIMES NEWS

BANDIPORA: The Department of Sericulture Bandipora organised a day-long farmers training programme at Sericulture Farm Hatmulla Bandipora on Monday.

The programme aimed at providing technical know-how to the participants for better cocoon production was held under Agriculture Technology Management Agency (ATMA) scheme in which a large number of silk rearers participated.

On the occasion, the Deputy Director Sericulture briefed about the activities of Sericulture Department and said that 41000 kilograms of cocoon production have been recorded in the district during 2017-18, generating an income of Rs 90.46 lakh for silkworm rearers.

He said that 721 units have been established under private sector in the district while as four departmental nurseries also exist where from mulberry saplings are being distributed among silkworm rearers.

During the camp, cheques worth Rs. 97,500 were also provided to beneficiaries under Catalic Development Programme for construction of rearing houses.

Later, the Deputy Director kick-started the plantation drive in the Sericulture Farm. It was said that as many as 42000 saplings of mulberry would be planted in the district this year to boost Sericulture sector.