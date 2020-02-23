Ban Terror Attack: Six OGWs sent to 15-day judicial remand

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Special Judge NIA Court Subash C Gupta on Saturday granted 15 days judicial remand of 6 Over Ground Workers (OGWs) namely Sameer Ahmed Dar, son of Abdul Rashid Dar, resident of Kesrigam, Tehsil Kakapora, District Pulwama, Asif Ahmed Malik, son of Bashir Ahmed Malik, resident of Qazigund, Tehsil Kakapora, District Pulwama, Sartaj Ahmed Mantoo, son of Firdous Ahmed Mantoo, resident of Kesrigam, Tehsil Kakapora, District Pulwama, Suheel Javid alias Sohail Lone, son of Javid Moqbool Lone, resident of Wager Police Station Khaan Sahaab District Budgam, Zahoor Ahmed Khan, son of Ghulam Hassan Khan, resident of Banagund District Pulwama and Suhaib Manzoor, son of Manzoor Ahmed Wani, resident of Karimabad District Pulwama, who were held in connection with Ban Toll Plaza Terrorist Attack on January 31, 2020, in which 3 Pak terrorists of JeM outfit were gunned down.

The court order came following an application filed by Rakesh Balwal- CIO, NIA, Jammu seeking shifting of afore-referred accused from police custody to judicial custody for 30 days, on remand. It was submitted that for the time being, NIA is not in need of further custody of the accused, on police remand.

The court observed that the perusal of the CD file has revealed that on January 31, 2020 and February 9, 2020 afore-named accused were arrested in Case FIR No;45/2020 of Police Station Nagrota for the commission of offences under Sections 307, 120-B, 121, 122 and 123 IPC, 7, 25, 26 and 27 Arms Act, 16 and 18 UA(P) Act. “Thereafter, the investigation of the case was handed over to NIA by the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India. Consequently, the NIA Jammu registered FIR. The accused have been got medically examined from the Police Hospital, DPL Jammu. Relevant record is enclosed with the present remand application”, the court observed and added that keeping in view the facts and the circumstances of the case, gravity and heinousness of the crime as involved in the present matter, submissions made by the CIO of the NIA and the stage of the investigation of the case, the court is of the considered opinion that remanding the accused to judicial custody as sought by the NIA through the medium of the present application is imperative for completion of the ongoing investigation.

“The application made by CIO, NIA, in the matter for remand is hereby allowed for 15 days to judicial custody. It should be noted that remaining police remand of the accused to the custody of the NIA, earlier granted by this court shall be considered as cancelled”, the court held.