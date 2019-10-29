Ban on mobile Internet cruel joke with people: Harsh

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: “With mobile internet services having been blocked in Jammu region for past 85 days since August 5, the Govt had failed to come up with any convincing explanation for said ban,” said Harsh Dev Singh JKNPP Chairman and Former Minister.

Briefing media persons here, Harsh lamented that restoration of said services was ordered for a day in August itself but snapped again by taking flimsy ground of technical snag. Subsequently, the government started taking the plea of security concerns and national interest, which are often used as overriding mantras by Govt to justify any of its authoritarian moves, he added. Harsh said that helmsmen had once again rendered themselves as objects of ridicule by their flip-flop and by making such fatuous, funny and contradictory statements. It was wholly unjustified to deny such communication links to people, especially in Jammu region where the situation is completely normal and people are feeling hostaged due to Govt curbs, said Singh. He further said that under the garb of misuse of internet by anti-nationals, the incumbent Govt misused its powers to cover up its own incompetence and failures to check the mischief mongers, saboteurs and offenders of law.

Lampooning further the Govt functionaries for the arbitrary and highly contemptible blanket ban on mobile internet services, Singh questioned the state government as to who would compensate for losses sustained by various sections of society on account of aforesaid decision.

Pointing out that the functioning of the state including various private organisations and media houses besides others had came to a grinding halt, he said that the business houses, banks and other commercial organisations in this era of digitalisation had suffered immense losses due to government’s unwarranted move. He said that online bookings, reservations, online shopping, students’ activities pertaining to filling-up of forms etc had been adversely impacted with huge sufferings caused to general masses. Besides, he added that telecom companies had already charged several crores of rupees from lakhs of subscribers as rent for using internet services for these days. He said that while PM Modi was propagating social media as a potent weapon of social change, his colleagues in J&K were a party to the obnoxious ban imposed on internet and social media.

Flaying the highly reprobate decision of the Government, Singh said that it had conveyed a very misleading massage to the outside world about the security scenario in the state, whose economy was largely dependent upon tourism and pilgrimage. Singh further maintained that the communication blockade by the government in the form of internet ban and use of brute force against those who questioned its illogical and queer policies amply demonstrated authoritarian style of functioning of the present regime.

Surinder Chouhan, District President (Rural) of JKNPP was also present on the occasion.