Ban on crackers

No doubt the ban on sale of firecrackers is welcome as far as protection of environment from the growing pollution is concerned but it is also a economic set back to the affected traders along with health and safety of the people. For the traders the SC decision has come as a blow to them. The fall in business not only would affect the traders alone but associated sectors like labour, transport too are the worst affected. The ban is anyway misplaced because people can still procure crackers. The ban is on sale, not on bursting crackers. In absence of no other way to eke livelihood, the traders are finding no solace in other cracker-sale seasons, like the marriage season, because people don’t visit them in large numbers. The argument behind pinning blame on crackers for the rising smog and pollution falls flat as the heavy air is sustained for long in winters. The consequences of this decision taken by the Apex Court are not limited to national Capital and will have a cascading effect in other areas especially in the other northern market. This is a knockout punch for traders working in the fireworks industry operating all the way till Sivakasi in Tamil Nadu, which is the hub of manufacture consisting mainly of small and medium labour intensive units. Growing vehicle population and stubble-burning after the paddy harvesting in Punjab and Haryana has rendered the atmosphere polluted for the winter season. Traditions and customs practised in society should not be disturbed and changed in the name of proactive practices. No doubt the decision is an important one having far reaching impact but such one-sided decisions have not helped improve or change the social beliefs and practices. There is not a shadow of doubt that the judgment is well-intentioned. It seeks to address a grave issue that affects the health of children and the elderly the most and stems primarily from a lack of empirical data in this field. Had there been reliable data on the impact of cracker-bursting on the level of pollution, the cookie could have crumbled quite differently.