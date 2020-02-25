Ban on 3G, 4G Internet services in J&K extended till March 4

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: The ban on high-speed 3G and 4G Internet services have been extended till March 4 in Jammu and Kashmir, while 2G Internet services will remain working with whitelisted websites, the Jammu and Kashmir government said in a notice released on Monday.

Clarifying on the “temporary” suspension of mobile data in the Valley, the Jammu and Kashmir government said, “While assessing the impact of the directions relating to regulation of telecom services, issued from time to time, on the overall security scenario, it has come to fore that VPNs continue to be misused by ANEs, including handlers from across the border to bypass the internet restrictions, to coordinate with their operatives within the UT of J&K and plan terror acts and scale up anti-national activities.”

“The mobile data services in some areas of the Kashmir Valley had to be suspended, although for limited periods of time, due to acts of terrorism over the last week and the apprehension regarding disruption to the public order, with the larger aim of causing disaffection and discontent against the State,” the order stated.

After considering the available alternatives and subject to further review, Principal Secretary, Home Department, being satisfied that it is absolutely necessary to do so, in the interest of the sovereignty and integrity of India, the Security of the UT and for maintaining public order, in exercise of the powers conferred by sub-section (2) of section 5 of the Indian Telegraph Act, 1885 and sub-rule (1) of Rule 2 of the Temporary Suspension of Telecom Services (Public Emergency or Public Safety) Rules, 2017, hereby order that the directions/restrictions contained in Government Order No, 13 (TSTS) of 2020 dated February 15, 2020 shall continue to remain operative till March 4, 2020, unless modified earlier.