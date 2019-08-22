Balwant Thakur takes over as Cultural Diplomat of India to South Africa

STATE TIMES NEWS

JOHANNESBURG: Balwant Thakur took over the charge of this the Cultural Diplomat of India to South Africa at the Consulate General of India, Johannesburg.

He will now be heading the ICCR’s Swami Vivekanand Cultural Centre, Johannesburg (South Africa) as head of the Centre/ Director for a period of three years.

Considered to be the highest ever elevation of any cultural personality of the state of Jammu & Kashmir, Balwant Thakur is the third Indian Theatre Director to hold this position in the post India Independence period after Girish Karnad and Mohan Maharishi who held the similar positions in UK and Mauritius after serving in India as Chairman Sangeet Natak Akademi and Chairman Indian Theatre respectively.

To foster and strengthen cultural relations and mutual understanding between India and other countries, India has established cultural centres abroad which are mandated to promote composite cultural heritage of India in different parts of the world.