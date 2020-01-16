Balwant Thakur launches ‘Gandhi in South Africa’

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: The Cultural Diplomat of India to South Africa, Balwant Thakur launched his first publication ‘Gandhi in South Africa’ here at the Consulate General of India, Johannesburg. In connection with celebrations of 150 years of Mahatma Gandhi’s birth anniversary, Swami Vivekananda Cultural Centre Johannesburg published the rarest book which describes about 21 years of Mahtama Gandhi in South Africa.

“The most noteworthy feature of this book is that it has been designed to cater young readers and entire narrative has been done in an illustrative style.

Inspired by popular Indian ‘Amar Chitra Katha’ format, this book is going to attract a lot of younger readers. This experiment has been done deliberately to divert younger readers from electronic gadgets to reading habits,” he informed.

“People in South Africa say that India gave us Mohandas and we returned him back as Mahatma. The ‘disease of colour prejudice’ as Gandhi called it, was brought home to him during a train journey to Johannesburg in 1893. Travelling on a first-class ticket in a compartment, the young barrister was manhandled off the train in Pietermaritzburg after a white traveler complained about his presence. This incident was the defining moment in his life. The moment, he went from being a timid newly graduated barrister to become the thin older man of legend, in a homespun dhoti and shawl, leading India towards independence from Britain,” he asserted.

“Standing on the platform with anger rising, he went from annoyance to indignation to making a life-changing decision. Forgiveness, as he would later say, was not his to give. At that moment he was powerless but decided to change his world and the world,” he said.