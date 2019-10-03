Balwant Thakur honoured in South Africa

STATE TIMES NEWS

JOHANNESBURG: The cultural diplomat of India to South Africa Balwant Thakur was honoured here on Thursday at the Constitution Hill for creating a new record of holding six functions in one-day at six different venues in Johannesburg.

The occasion was the celebrations of 150 years of Mahatma Gandhi and his relevance in contemporary South Africa.

Thakur who has recently been appointed as the Cultural Diplomat of India in Consulate of India in Johannesburg has revolutionized the place by introducing highly professionally devised cultural events thus taking the cultural supremacy of India to the ultimate heights.

People out here never had the opportunity to see the programmes of such large scale of Mahatma Gandhi who inspired South Africa to seek independence from British rule.

Just in one day, Balwant Thakur held six programmes on Mahatma Gandhi including in the historical places like Gandhi Square, Constitution Hill where Gandhi Ji was imprisoned, Tolstoy Farm where Gandhi Ji initiated the movement against discrimination, and the Satyagarah House where Gandhi Ji lived did practice as a lawyer in Johannesburg.