Bali visits dengue patients in SMGS, reviews facilities

JAMMU: Minister for Health and Medical Education, Bali Bhagat on Tuesday visited SMGS Hospital to review the preparedness to prevent and control spread of dengue besides taking stock of the facilities being provided to patients.

To fight this vector-borne disease, the minister asked the health department to step up prevention efforts and asked the concerned officers to launch information campaigns to raise awareness among people on prevention and control of this disease.

The minister also directed the officers to conduct regular visits to various hospitals in the region for assessing the situation and to provide on the spot technical guidance to the health authorities. Cases of dengue must be dealt with special care, the Minister exhorted.

The minister also directed to ensure adequate bed availability for dengue patients.

During the visit, the minister interacted with patients admitted with dengue in emergency and other wards and enquired about the medical care and other facilities being provided to them.

Bali Bhagat also visited Neonatal ICU and pediatric oncology ward where he distributed gifts among pediatric patients suffering from cancer.Later, the minister convened a detailed meeting with the hospital administration to review the facilities provided to patients and steps being taken to improve medicare. He issued on the spot instructions to purchase 50 beds out of hospital development fund (HDF) within 24 hours to provide better facilities to the patients

Bali Bhagat also reviewed the status of ongoing civil and mechanical works in SMGS, GMC and other associated Hospitals.

The meeting was attended by Principal Secy Health and Medical Dr. Pawan Kotwal, Principal GMC, Jammu Dr Sunanda Raina, Director Health Services, Mission Director NHM, All HOD’s of SMGS, Medical Superintendent GMC, XEn Mechanical, XEn PWD, Planning Officers and other officers.