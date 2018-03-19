Bali inaugurates annual sports meet of JKHCBA

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: High Court XI, Legal A Stars, Royal Warriors, Avengers XI and Carribean XI registered wins on the opening day of Lawyers Annual Sports Meet, organised by Jammu and Kashmir High Court Bar Association (JKHCBA) Jammu at Jammu University grounds, here on Sunday.

In the opening match, High Court XI outplayed Jammu Dare Devils by nine wickets. Batting first, Jammu Dare Devils scored 62 runs in 10 overs for the loss of seven wickets. Ashish Sharma was the top scorer with 14 runs. Pankaj, Asif and Tariq shared two wickets each for High Court XI. In reply, High Court XI chased the score in five overs for the loss of just one wicket. Sunil played a fine inning of 33 runs while Sudesh made 19.

In another match, Legal A Stars outplated Legal Lions by 32 runs.

Legal A Stars, batting first, scored 98 runs in 10 overs for the loss of five wickets. Raj Thakur and Sharoz were the main scorers with 32 and 31 runs respectively. For Legal Lions, Love claimed two wickets while Abhishek, Neelam and Veer shared one each. In reply, Legal Lions was bundled out for 66 runs. Neelam made 15 runs whereas Nelashwar and Bhanu Partap chipped in 12 runs each. For Legal A Stars, A.P Singh, Irfan, Sharoz and Pravesh took two wickets each while Sanjay claimed one.

In third match of the day, Royal Warriors blanked Qureshi XI by 31 runs. Batting first after winning the toss, Royal Warriors scored 105 runs in 10 overs. Azhar was the top scorer with 44 runs while Majid and Gourav Sarangal added 23 and 19 runs respectively to the total. For Qureshi XI, Anyat Ali and Z.M Qureshi picked two wickets each and Farooqi took one. In reply Qureshi XI managed to score 69 runs. Syed Nadeem Hamdani was the top scorer with 36 runs. Kamal Mangotra grabbed three wickets, Lokesh took two and Vishal, Himanshu and Azhar shared apiece each.

In fourth match, Avengers XI downed Lawyers Guild by 53 runs. Lawyers Guild won the toss and decided to ball first. Avengers XI, batting first, scored 145 runs in 10 overs. Manzoor Mushtaq played a brilliant knock of 74 runs while Ashwani Kumar played equally well and smashed 50 runs. Sahil Sharma took one wicket for Lawyers Guild. In reply, Lawyers Guild scored 92 runs. Amit Sharma and Sushant were the main scorers with 34 and 27 runs respectively. For Avengers XI, Suhail Mir grabbed four wickets and Tareez and Ashwani shared one each.

In last match of the day, Carribean XI trounced AG’s Eleven by nine wickets.

AG’s Eleven, batting first, made 79 runs in 10 overs. Aditya Chopra was the top scorer with 42 runs while Nadeem made 14. Priyanshu picked two wickets and Manu and Ishan shared one each.

In reply Carribean XI chased the target in seven overs for the loss of one wicket. Abhimanyu Sharma was the top scorer with 35 runs whereas Aditya scored 21 runs. Aditya Chopra took a lone wicket for AG’s Eleven.

Earlier, the sports meet was declared open by the Chief Guest, Minister for Health and Medical Education, Bali Bhagat.

The sports activities like cricket, football, volleyball and athletics will be held during the week-long event wherein the players including, Members of Bar Association, Advocates and Members of Judiciary will participate and exhibit their skills in these fields.

The other events will be held on March 21, 29, 30 and 31 and conclude on April 1, 2018

Speaking on the occasion, the minister said the advocates are always busy with their work not only during the day time, but also at late night hours and are supposed to get mental stress.

Such sports events are quite beneficial to get relieved from the stress, he said and wished success to the organisers for the sports event.

On the occasion, the minister announced Rs. 1 lakh to the JKHCBA Jammu for purchase of sports kits to promote sports activities.

President, Bar Association Jammu (BAJ) and senior Advocate, B.S Salathia, demanded a piece of suitable land to the BAJ for establishing a Lawyers Club on the analogy of Press Club which is badly needed.

Others present were Sachin Gupta (Vice President), Prem Sadotra (General Seceratry), Himanshu Sharma (Joint Secretary), Chetan Misri (Treasurer), Daljeet Singh Manhas (YLA President), U.K Jalali (Senior Advocate), Surinder Singh Advocate, Suresh C. Sharma, Chairman Sports Committee, Rupinder Singh, Subodh Singh Jamwal, Ranjit Singh Jamwal, Sanjeev Padha, Ajay Singh Manhas, Ravi Dogra, Bawa Ditta, Gourav Jamwal, A.P Singh, M.P Singh Palli, Deepak Balouria and Kamal Magotra.