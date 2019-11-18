Balbir wins Veteran Badminton title

SPORTS REPORTER JAMMU: Balbir Singh Jamwal clinched gold and silver medals in the just concluded All India Masters’ Badminton Championship held at Bengaluru under the banner of Badminton Association of India (BAI). General Secretary of the J&K Badminton Association, Balbir Jamwal participated in 65 Plus age group and won gold in men’s singles and silver in men’s doubles event, reports reaching here said.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Aamir Khan posts first look from ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’
Lata’s fan collects 7,600 gramophone records of her songs
Katy Perry, Dua Lipa take Mumbai by storm at OnePlus Music Festival
Lata Mangeshkar doing much better: family spokesperson
‘Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan’ to release in February 2020
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper