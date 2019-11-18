Balbir wins Veteran Badminton title

SPORTS REPORTER

JAMMU: Balbir Singh Jamwal clinched gold and silver medals in the just concluded All India Masters’ Badminton Championship held at Bengaluru under the banner of Badminton Association of India (BAI).

General Secretary of the J&K Badminton Association, Balbir Jamwal participated in 65 Plus age group and won gold in men’s singles and silver in men’s doubles event, reports reaching here said.