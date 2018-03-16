Balbir pays surprise visit to Samba office, inspects record

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

SAMBA: During his day long tour of different areas of Samba District, Jammu and Kashmir Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Backward Classes Development Corporation Limited, Vice Chairperson, Balbir Ram Rattan, paid a surprise visit to the Samba District Office of the Corporation, wherein he inspected the official record and the attendance register.

The Vice Chairperson inspected the District Office files and other documents and also took stock of the status of the loan cases and recovery position. Balbir also inspected a number of small units set up by unemployed physically disabled persons and members of Scheduled Caste community with the financial assistance from J&K SCs, STs, BCs Development Corporation.

He visited a Karyana Shop run by Jeet Kumar in Arzi Samba, another Karyana Shop set up by Kewal Kumar in Nud, Hardware Store run by Chaman Lal in Mandi Paswalian, and Ready Made Garments Shop in Main Bazar, Vijaypur financed by the corporation .

Each one of these loanees have availed loan to the tune of Rs 1.5 lakh from the Corporation to set up own earning units as per their comfort and capability.

Balbir, while interacting with these loanees, stressed upon them to ensure that they are regularly depositing the monthly installments of the loan availed by them from the corporation and also make it a habit to save as much as possible so that there is no need to knock the doors of the financial institutions again and again.