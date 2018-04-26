Balbir calls on Social Welfare Minister

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: To discuss the Corporation’s working with the Social Welfare Minister, who is also Chairman of the Board of Directors of Jammu and Kashmir Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes & Backward Classes Development Corporation Limited, Vice Chairperson of the Corporation Balbir Ram Rattan called on Sajjad Gani Lone here on Wednesday, wherein matters related to the day to day activities of the Corporation were also taken up.

Lone was apprised by the Vice Chairperson about the forthcoming Study Visit of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Social Justice & Empowerment in the State. The Vice Chairperson informed the Minister that the aforesaid Committee, during its visit, will take a review on functioning of J&K SC, ST & BC Development Corporation and bottlenecks being faced by the Corporation in implementation of various welfare schemes in collaboration with Apex Corporations under the Union Ministry of Social Justice & Empowerment, Ministry of Tribal Affairs and Ministry of Minority Affairs, adding that the Corporation officials are preparing information for discussion during review by the Standing Committee.

He further informed the Minister that as a part of its continuous efforts to approach the target group and make them aware about the schemes/ programmes of the Corporation, a booklet containing the updated details related to various welfare schemes, eligibility criteria of the beneficiaries and procedure for availing the benefits of the schemes meant for the socio-economic upliftment of the unemployed members of the reserved categories is being published by the Corporation for mass awareness.

The VC expressed gratitude to the Minister for taking keen interest in removing the problems in the functioning of the Corporation and also his concern towards the betterment of the employees of this government enterprise.