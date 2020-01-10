Balbder elected Provincial President PHE Employees Association

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Balbder Raj was elected unopposed as Provincial President of Water Works (PHE) Employees Association, Jammu Province here on Thursday.

Briefing media persons here, Balbder Raj said that as desired by the Association, no retired employee was included in the Central Body. The Central Body of the Association comprised of Mitul Sharma Provincial General Secretary, Naresh Kumar Cashier, Ajay Sharma Sr Vice President; Akbar Chauhan, Rajinder Padha, Kuldeep Kumar, Mohd Akram Malik, Raman Kumar, Joginder Paul, Avtar Singh Chaudhary, Bahuder Singh, Munshi Ram and T Shawl as Vice Presidents, Harbans Lal Sharma, Shyest Lal, Mengel Dass, Subash Chander, Mohd Farooq, Bihari Lal, Vijay Kumar, Ganesh Sharma, Mohinder Kumar and Birbal Sharma as Secretaries.

Balbder further informed that more additions could be made to the constituted body later.

Earlier, before commencement of election process, Shiv Kumar Sharma, who served the Association for more than 20 years as Provincial President, dissolved existing body and resigned from the post of President to pave way for formation of a new body.