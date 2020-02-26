BALAKOT ANNIVERSARY

It’s one year when India replied back strategically targeting terror camps in Balakot in Pakistan occupied Kashmir. The strike has been a paradigm shift in India’s fight against terrorism and countries propagating terror. Pakistan despite claiming of a responsible nation has been in its notoriety targeting Indian defence installations including a Brigade headquarters in Rajouri and other five targets on the Line of Control before the air strike at Balakot. Indian Air Force retaliated and engaged Pakistan air force F-16s resulting Indian MiG shooting down F-16. Unfortunately and Indian pilot was forced to bail out in Pakistan territory and was taken in captivity. Though war has not begun the scale has been upgraded belying all claims of Pakistan for a peaceful way out over the tension both countries have been facing. The bombing of terrorist locations in Pakistan by IAF Mirage 2000s, which the Indian Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale at that time described as “non-military pre-emptive action” and that has set up a new line of control from the traditional one. India has been maintaining the sanctity of the line but Pakistan has been violating it since it’s coming into existence. The Indian air strike reminds of the Israeli playbook of preventive strikes that came to be called the ‘Begin doctrine’. This was arguably inaugurated with Israeli air strikes on an Iraqi nuclear facility at Osirak near Baghdad in 1981 which then Israeli PM Menachem Begin justified as “anticipatory self-defence at its best”. New Delhi has changed the rules of the game with Islamabad and the underlying escalatory calculus that has underpinned our military responses to terror since the late 1980s. The recourse to air power in this manner is paradigmatically different from the surgical strikes of 2016. What was different with the post-Uri surgical strike was its scale and that the Modi government chose to publicise it. That signalled a radically different public posture. Now, the NDA government has gone a step further up in its toolkit. It is also to be seen whether India be able to get the IAF pilot safe under the Geneva Convention which makes the captive defence person to be returned to his home.