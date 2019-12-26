‘Bal Divas’ celebrated at Bhagawaan Gopinathji Ashram

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: As usual, ‘Bal Divas’ was celebrated at Bhagawaan Gopinathji Ashram, Udheywala, Bohri, Jammu. A number of children, irrespective of religious / social barriers, were presented gifts and sweets on the occasion. Around 800 children participated in Bal-Divas celebrations. The function started with Bhagawaanji’s Aarti with children taking the lead.

Vice-President of the Trust, S K Turki welcomed the children and spoke at length on the life and teachings of Bhagawaanji and exhorted them to imbibe qualities of ‘Sezar, Pazer and Shozar’ i.e., simplicity, truthfulness and purity as emphasized by Bhagawaanji. He also spoke on the significance of observing Bal-Divas.

Bhagawaan Gopinathji Trust promotes Bhagawaan’s consciousness among the youth by organising programmes such as Guru Geeta recitation competition, painting competition etc on regular basis.

During the course of observance of Bal-Divas, children expressed themselves by reciting Gayatri Mantra, Bhajans, Dohe, Patriotic Songs, Maha-Mritunjaya Mantra, Mata-Ka-Shalok etc. The children were presented gifts on this occasion comprising note-books, pencils, candies, biscuits etc.

T K Raina conducted proceedings of the programme. Bal Divas was also observed at Bhagawaan Gopinathji Ashrams at Kharyar, Srinagar Kashmir; Pamposh Enclave, New Delhi, Vikas Puri, West Delhi, Pune, Maharashtra, Bengaluru and various other places across country.