Bajrang Dal rally marks ‘Shaurya Diwas’ in Jammu

Jammu: Bajrang Dal activists took out a rally here today to commemorate the silver jubilee of Babri Masjid demolition by ‘karsewaks’ in Ayodhya.
Amid chanting of slogans, a motor rally comprising dozens of Bajrang Dal activists was taken out from Vishwa Hindu Parishad office Shakti Ashram at Rehari this afternoon.
“The rally was part of ‘Shaurya Diwas’ (Day of Valour) to celebrate the demolition of the Babri mosque on this day in 1992” .
He said a ‘sabha’ (meeting) was organised prior to the rally. (PTI)
