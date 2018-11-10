Bajrang Dal protests against IGP Traffic

Share Share 0 Share 0

JAMMU: Rashtriya Bajrang Dal activists on Friday protested against Inspector General of Police (IGP) Traffic Basant Rath for favouring Pakistan cricketer Javed Miandad.

Protesters assembled near Press Club and raised slogans against IGP Traffic.

They alleged that IGP Traffic has favoured Pakistani player while indulging in spat with Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli on Twitter.

Bajrang Dal State President, Rakesh Sharma said that Kohli is pride of India and Pakistan is the arch-rival of India.

Instead of praising Virat Kohli, he said, IGP Traffic is favouring Javed Miandad which shows his love towards Pakistan.

He urged Governor Satya Pal Malik to dismiss IGP Traffic from his post for his anti-India remarks.