‘Bajirao Mastani’ opens 3rd Indian Film Festival in Singapore

Singapore: Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s historical romance saga “Bajirao Mastani” was screened at the opening of the 3rd Indian Film Festival at the National University of Singapore (NUS) last night.

The movie features Bollywood stars Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh.

The High Commission of India in Singapore and the NUS Office of Alumni Relations are hosting the festival, which will also screen “Mantra” in English, “Chitrokar” in Bengali and “Irudhi Suttru” in Tamil on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

Speaking at the festival opening, India’s High Commissioner to Singapore, Jawed Ashraf applauded the NUS Alumni’s initiative, saying it “is a remarkable tribute to the growing relationship NUS has with India”.

“Nothing brings India closer to Singapore more than the three Cs Cinema, Cuisines and Cricket. We have seen two of that today and hopefully we will get a cricket match at the NUS this year,” said Jawed at the reception of Indian cuisines held at the festival.

“We try to present something that reflects the different choices — the new kind of cinema together with conventional, and naturally in different languages,” he told an audience of dignitaries, academics and Indian community representatives.

PTI