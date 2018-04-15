BAJ takes out candle march, renews demand for CBI probe

Share Share 0 Share 0

JAMMU: J&K High Court Bar Association, Jammu, took out a candle march reiterating its demand for fair and impartial investigation through the CBI in Rassana rape and murder case.

Led by B.S Slathia, Senior Advocate and President of J&K High Court Bar Association, Jammu, the members assembled at District Court Complex, Janipur, and took out a candle march which culminated at Amphalla Chowk Jammu. The participants prayed to the Almighty that the departed soul may rest in peace.

The members displayed banners and placards seeking justice for Rassana victim. They also observed two minutes silence in the memory of the departed soul.

Slathia urged upon the members of the Civil Society of Jammu to participate in the meeting scheduled to be held on April 15, 2018, at 3:00 PM (Sunday) in the District Court Complex, Jammu, for expressing their views and suggest measures to decide the further course of action to be adopted vis-a-vis the ongoing agitation.

Slathia appealed to the mass media especially the electronic media at national level not to project the present agitation as only being confined to Rassana rape and murder case but in the over-all perspective for ouster of Rohingyas and Bangladeshis from the State of Jammu and Kashmir and also for seeking the recall of the three directions i.e, (i) , (ii) and (xviii) issued on the basis of a meeting of the Tribal Affairs Department held under the chairmanship of Chief Minister on February 14, 2018, while reviewing the affairs of the Tribal Ministry.

Slathia requested to all the political parties not to politicise and communalise the issues raised by the Jammu Bar Association concerning the public of Jammu Province. The JKHCBAJ has, however, reiterated its demand for a fair and impartial investigation through the CBI in Rassana rape and murder case so as to render justice to the victim.

