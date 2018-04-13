BAJ extends ongoing agitation till April 17

Share Share 0 Share 0

‘Kashmir-centric mindset’ communalising stir for CBI probe



STATE TIME NEWS

JAMMU: Jammu and Kashmir High Court Bar Association on Friday alleged that the agitation for a CBI probe into the Kathua rape and murder case to ensure justice for the eight-year-old-victim was being portrayed as communal by those with a “Kashmir-centric mindset”.

Batting strongly for justice for the victim, the BAJ claimed that the probe by the Crime Branch of Jammu and Kashmir Police was done on questionable lines amid threats and coercion by a team of officers from the Kashmir Valley, including one who served jail term for alleged rape and murder of a minor.

Yesterday, Jammu city wore a deserted look with all major shopping areas, trading markets and schools closed following a bandh call given by the BAJ to protest against growing illegal presence of Rohingyas and Bangladeshi nationals, as also demand for a CBI probe into the Kathua rape-cum-murder.

Jammu has been tense since the brutal rape and murder of the eight-year-old girl belonging to the nomadic Bakerwal community.

The police have arrested eight people in the case, but the Bar Association has opposed the action alleging “targeting of minority Dogras”.

Some of the arrested accused belonged to Hindu Ekta Manch, a right wing group.

“Kashmir-centric mindset tried to give our agitation for CBI probe a communal colour. They were trying to divide Jammu on communal lines. It is their conspiracy. It was portrayed as if we are against justice for the girl. We demand CBI probe for justice to the minor, and those involved should be punished,” Jammu Bar President B S Slathia said at a press conference.

He said the BAJ, from the very beginning, called for fair and impartial probe to punish the guilty, “and that is why we demanded a CBI probe”.

On April 9, some lawyers had tried to prevent a police team from filing a charge sheet in the case following which another case was registered on Tuesday against those who obstructed the sleuths.

“The manner in which investigation was done is questionable, but the matter is in court now.

The call for yesterday’s bandh was given to basically to address the issues including deportation of Rohingyas and the directive of the tribal affairs department on the direction of the Chief Minister (regarding encroachments by Gujjars in Jammu),” Slathia said.

He said the BAJ had told the media repeatedly that yesterday’s bandh was not on the Kathua rape-and-murder issue as the case is in court now.

The BAJ still demands a CBI probe as the investigation by the Crime Branch will “only benefit the accused in the case and deny justice to the girl”, Slathia said, adding the government cannot order a probe by the central agency as it is up to the court now.

He claimed that the Special Investigation Team that was probing the case constituted officers from Kashmir wing of the Crime Branch.

Slathia said the manner in which the SIT was set up by the government, raised “deep suspicion and fear (in the minds of minority Dogras of the area) that the probe would not be impartial”.

“Boys were picked up. They were harassed and tortured by the Crime Branch to give statements before a judge under Section 166 of CrPC,” he said.

Slathia alleged that a member of the probing team was involved in case of rape and murder of a minor girl in Doda, and was in jail for over one-and-a-half years.

He said if the government can hand over the case of rape and murder of two women in Shopian to the CBI on public demand, then in this case too it should have done the same.

On Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti’s statement that protests cannot stop the probe, Salathia said, now the court will decide and not the Chief Minister.

Meanwhile, J&K High Court Bar Association, Jammu, on Thursday extended ongoing agitation upto April 17, 2018, seeking ouster of Rohingyas.

In the general house meeting, BAJ President said that the works will be suspended in all Courts including the J&K High Court till April 17, 2018. The meeting of civil society will be held on April 15, 2018, at District Court Complex, Jammu, to decide the future course of action, he added.

Jammu Bar suspended work in all the Courts, Revenue Courts, Tribunals and Commissions including the J&K High Court on the consecutive ninth day seeking revocation of illegal directives issued in pursuance to a meeting of the Tribal Affairs Department held on February 14, handing over of investigation to the CBI for a fair probe into the Rassana (Hiranagar) murder case and deportation of illegally settled Rohingyas and Bangladeshis from Jammu. The work also remained suspended in Kathua, Samba, Udhampur, Bishnah, Reasi, Basholi, Hiranagar, Bhaderwah, Billawar, Akhnoor and other Muffasil Courts of Jammu province.

