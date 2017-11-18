Bail denied to narco smuggler

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Principal Sessions Judge Kathua M A Chowdhary on Saturday rejected the bail application of one Rajeev Kumar, son of Manohar Lal, resident of Village Balour, Tehsil and District Pathankot who was arrested by the Lakhanpur Police with 4.3 Kg Poppy Straw.

Justice Chowdhary after hearing both the sides observed that the drug menace requires to be controlled at the very origin. Law enforcement agencies must not only deal with the consumers/victims of these drugs but should go after the suppliers and retailers who distribute drugs to them. They should, in collaboration with public, go out for an all out war with these anti-national, anti-social and criminal elements, to save the future generations. With these observations, Court rejected the bail application.