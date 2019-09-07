Bail denied to narco-smuggler

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: First Additional Sessions Judge Jammu Y.P Kotwal rejected the bail application of Rohitveer Singh, son of Krishan Singh, resident of Muzaffarabad, UP, a medical narco smuggler.

According to police case, the accused has been arrested for recovery of 1000 capsules of Tramadol weighing 385 gm from the conscious possession of accused/applicant and subsequent case vide FIR No.78/2019 under Sections 8, 21 and 22 of NDPS Act registered at Police Station Pacca Danga, Jammu. On enquiry, the accused failed to give satisfactory reply regarding possession of aforesaid contraband substance. He also failed to produce any license, permit or authorization for carrying the contraband. It is further submitted that the seized drug falls under the category of commercial quantity.

After hearing both the sides, the court observed that offence allegedly committed by the accused is heinous and serious, and against the society, so, keeping in view the aim and object of NDPS Act, his release on bail at this stage would have deleterious effects on the minds of the general public, hence, the applicant-accused is not entitled to bail.

With these observations, the court rejected the bail application.