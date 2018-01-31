Bail denied to Judicial Officer in rape case

Share 0 Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Presiding Officer Fast Track Court Haq Nawaz Zargar on Tuesday rejected the bail application of Rajesh Kumar Abrol Sub-Judge (under suspension) allegedly involved in rape case.

Court after hearing Additional Public Prosecutor (APP) Vijay Sharma along with Advocate Deepika Singh Rajawat for the State/complainant observed that petitioner being a Judicial Officer till his suspension, must know the ethics and cautions that need to be taken while occupying the divine chair. “The Judicial Officers cannot have two standards, one in the court and other in the public life. The benchmark is the impeccable, integrity and honesty, both inside and outside the court without giving any chance to anyone to raise a finger towards him. He cannot even remotely remain unworthy of the office he occupies”, the court observed adding that offence of rape is henious and the person who is prima facie found to have committed such offences is not entitled to the concession of bail. Rape had been held to be more serious than the murder. Rape lays a permanent scar on the life of the complainant. With these observations, Court rejected the bail application.