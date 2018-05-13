Bail denied to heroin smuggler

Share Share 0 Share 0

JAMMU: Principal Sessions Judge Kathua Sanjeev Gupta on Saturday rejected the bail application of Zorawar Singh, son of Baldev Singh, resident of Dhanore, Tehsil and District Kathua from whose possession heroin was recovered.

Court after hearing Advocate Gourav Sharma for the accused whereas Public Prosecutor B.B Sharma for the State observed that pendency of a criminal case, as such, may not be always a bar for grant of bail to an accused. The petitioner/accused after his admission to bail in the aforesaid FIR registered earlier against him in which he is also facing trial in this court misused the liberty and was subsequently arrested again in similar nature of offence. “It is true that rigour of Section 37 of the NDPS Act is not applicable in the case, as the contraband recovered from the petitioner/accused falls within ‘intermediate quantity’ and on conviction, offence punishable under Sections 21(b) and 22(b) of NDPS Act each entail sentence of rigorous imprisonment which may extend to 10 years with fine upto Rs. 1 lakh, but keeping in view the fact that petitioner/accused after the grant of bail to him by this court in case FIR No. 30/2016 for offence under Sections 8,21 and 22 NDPS Act, for allegedly in possession of 6.50 grams of heroin, misused his liberty and again committed the offence under NDPS Act in the case in hand, after he was allegedly found in possession of 20 grams of heroin, therefore, he can be safely treated as repeated offender. With these observations Court rejected the bail application.