Bail denied to fraudster

JAMMU: A local court in Jammu District rejected the bail application of one Salman, son of Fahim-Ud-Din, resident of Gali No. 35, Fatehullahpur Road Police Station Lasarigate Meerut, UP who duped people.

According to the Crime Branch, a written complaint lodged by Shakuntla Devi, wife of late Surinder Pal, resident of Ward No. 2 VPO Jourian Tehsil Akhnoor Jammu with the Crime Branch Jammu alleging therein that her husband had died being HIV positive and she is also suffering from the aforesaid ailment. While watching TV (JK Action) she came across an advertisement regarding assured treatment of all problems including medical problem with a flashing telephone no. 91- 9759998308 as contact number of one Guru Kabir Bengali. Being anxious to get herself cured fast, she made a contact on the aforementioned telephone number and the person responding from the other side calling himself as Guru Kabir Bengali assured her of treatment and in this regard, asked the complainant to deposit Rs. 6000 in account No.32818773044 of one Mohammad Salman. She was again and again asked to transfer/ deposit different sums of amount on one pretext or the other in different account numbers which she deposited accordingly, however, later on she came to know that the accused persons had cheated her and duped her of her hard earned money amounting to Rs. 9,34,100. It was also revealed that complainant also died due to HIV.

Forest Magistrate Jammu Shabnam Sheikh after hearing Additional Public Prosecutor Ankush Sharma for the State observed that in order to maintain the faith of public in judicial system it is important to see that a person/accused of serious offence should not remain at large and as such the society has a vital interest in grant and refusal of bail because every criminal offence is an offence against the State. With these observations, court rejected the bail.