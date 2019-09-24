Bail denied in rape case

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Third Additional Sessions Judge Jammu Subash C Gupta rejected the bail application of one Narinder Kumar, son of Madan Lal, resident of Deoli, Bishnah, Jammu, who is allegedly involved in rape case.

According to the police case, prosecutrix in her written complaint has alleged that the accused by adopting fraudulent means under the pretext of solemnizing marriage raped her on the intervening night of August 29/30, 2018 in the house of her maternal aunt situated at Kalayna, R.S Pura and in the morning fled away. On this complaint of the prosecutrix, a case FIR No. 55/2018 for the commission of offence under section 376 RPC was registered with the Police Station, Arnia.

Court while rejecting the bail application observed that it is being noticed that there is an increase in graph of crimes against women particularly of sexual molestation/ harassment, sexual exploitation, rape, etc.

“In the present matter, gravity and seriousness of the crime committed can safely be kept in the category of the afore-referred offences as same has been committed with the prosecutrix under the false promise of solemnisation of marriage, which the accused never wanted to fulfill from the very beginning”, the court observed.

“Habitual and hardened criminals of sex crimes are hell bent to sexually molest/exploit the hapless young girls of marriageable age in the name of friendship, love affairs and more particularly by making false promise of marriage.

These criminals are disturbing the peace of law loving and abiding citizens of the organized society. Criminals of serious and heinous crimes like the one as involved in the present matter are to be dealt with iron hands”, the court observed.

With these observations, court rejected the bail application.