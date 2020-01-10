Bail denied in NDPS case

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Second Additional Sessions Judge Jammu Virender Singh Bhou on Thursday rejected bail application of Malkit Singh, son of Tarsem, resident of village Marakhari near Peer Baba Gangyal Jammu, who was involved in NDPS case.

According to the police case, on December 7, 2019 applicant-accused was found coming on foot near Bhargav Resort having a bag in his hand and he was stopped for frisking and on checking of the bag held by applicant-accused, 1,600 capsules of Spasmo Proxyvon Plus were recovered regarding which he could not answer satisfactorily. He was taken into custody. The Incharge Naka party wrote a docket and sent the same to Police Station Gangyal for registration of case and on the basis of docket FIR No. 137/2019 for offences under Sections 8, 21 and 22 NDPS Act was registered and investigation commenced.

After hearing Additional Public Prosecutor Harminder Singh for the UT whereas Advocate Ashwani Kumar for the applicant, the court observed that the quantity of contraband recovered from the possession of accused falls under Commercial quantity, as such, rigors of Section 37 of NDPS Act are attracted in the instant case. “While granting bail, interest of the public is to be considered and on weighing the personal liberty and public interest if there are grounds that public interest would be defeated and personal liberty has to be curtailed by established process and procedure of law, the bail can be declined”, the court observed. With these observations, court rejected the bail application.