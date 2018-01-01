Bail denied in murder case

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Justice M.K Hanjura on Monday rejected the bail application of one Rajesh Pandoh involved in murder case

Senior Advocate Sunil Sethi with Advocate Vaibhav Gupta appeared for the applicant while Deputy Advocate General Sanjeev Padha for the State.

While rejecting the bail application, court observed that repeated filing of the bail applications without there being any change of circumstances would lead to bad precedents.

Justice Hanjura observed that before parting it should be said in an apparent digression that various circulars have been passed by the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir for the speedy disposal of the cases involving under-trial prisoners and others. “These appear to have been violated with impunity. One gets dismayed to see such a state of affairs. The Circular dated May 30, 2013 directed all the Principal and Additional District Judges to decide and dispose of all the cases of under-trials where the charge sheets/ challans have been filed between December 31, 2010 and December 31, 2013. There are other circulars also. The trial Judges dealing with this case have not complied with the terms of these circulars. The High Court has to evolve some mechanism to keep itself abreast of the work done by each judicial officer in light of the circulars on the subject. Without exerting the checks, balances and the control, these circulars will remain mere pieces of papers. The cases relating to the under-trial prisoners have to be treated and categorised as a priority sector litigation”, the court observed.