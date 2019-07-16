Bail denied in attempt to murder case

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Additional Sessions Judge Jammu Tahir Khurshid Raina on Monday rejected the bail application of Rocky Kumar, who was allegedly involved in attempt to murder case.

After hearing Advocate Ashwani Kumar for the applicant whereas Senior Prosecuting Officer for the State, the court observed that accused cannot claim his right to life and liberty by putting into peril the rights of fellow citizens.

The court observed that once applicant’s criminal act is prima facie proved, he cannot be let off to jeopardise the rights of the others. “The accused fled from the spot and did not get traced out for two years. This unbecoming conduct of accused is also an influencing factor for rejecting his bail at this stage when even charge is yet to be framed. It will be full of risk and at the cost of frustrating the trial to grant him bail at this stage”, the court observed.

During the course of hearing the counsel of the accused has also taken the plea of parity for grant of bail. While addressing the plea of parity, court observed that the other two co-accused were sharing the common intention and have been granted bail by some other court. “However, accused and co-accused who is an absconder and father of applicant-accused are the main culprits in the case. While father assaulted the victim by wooden log, accused-applicant used sharp-edged weapon and cut the leg of the victim”, the court observed adding that ground of parity for bail has an application only when incriminating material and level of accusations against all the accused is same. “When accusation is quite distinguishable, parity cannot be invoked”, the court maintained.

With these observations, the court rejected the bail application.