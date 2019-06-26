Bail denied in attempt to murder case

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Sub-Registrar Jammu Smriti rejected the bail application of Ashwani Kumar, son of late Munshi Ram, resident of Peer Mitha, Jammu allegedly involved in attempt to murder case.

After hearing Altaf Hussain for the State, the court observed that the accused is involved in commission of grievous and heinous offence in FIR No. 38/2019 under Sections 307 and 341 RPC and 4/25 Arms Act and he has been arrested by the police on June 16, 2019. “The submission made by the counsel of the accused cannot be considered at this stage and the same are to be considered at the time of trial”, the court observed adding that the conscious of the fact that merits of the case are not to be discussed while deciding bail application, but the allegations leveled against the accused are grave in nature.

“According to medical report, the injured has vital injury as he has been stabbed in abdomen. Moreover till date the statement of injured has also not been recorded. In such circumstances, the accused is not entitled for any leniency of bail at this premature stage and if bail is granted to the accused, he will definitely tamper the prosecution evidence and will jump over the bail”, the court observed and rejected the bail application.